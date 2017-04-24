Ahed rout Ansar to claim fifth league title



Ahed capped off their sterling season in style Sunday, hammering archrivals Ansar 5-0 before being crowned champions for the fifth time in the club's history.



Despite needing only a draw to guarantee the title, Ahed went hell for leather from the start and were rewarded with a ninth minute lead.



Another Ansar defensive gaffe saw Jihad Ayoub complete the rout in the 66th minute as Ahed cantered to their fifth league title with two games to spare.

...