Five things we learned in the Bundesliga

The feel-good factor returned to Dortmund after the bomb attack on their team bus and Bayern Munich stuttered at home against Mainz.



The league's top-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted his 27th league goal this season before Raphael Guerreiro headed the winner three minutes from time.



Krkic joins magnificent sevenEx-Barcelona midfielder Bojan Krkic became only the seventh player to score in Europe's top four leagues by netting Mainz's opening goal in their 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.



Aubameyang's blitz goal Aubameyang crept ahead of Lewandowski in the race to be the league's top scorer when he netted Dortmund's equalizer just 108 seconds after coming off the bench at Gladbach.

...