Leipzig draw leaves Bayern eight points clear

Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern are eight points clear despite having been held to a 2-2 draw at home to Mainz after Timo Werner's first-half goal for second-placed Leipzig was canceled out by Schalke's Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.



Werner, the top German scorer in the Bundesliga, gave Leipzig a superb lead when he outleapt Schalke's captain and World Cup winner Benedikt Hoewedes for a deft header on 14 minutes to put RB 1-0 up.



The draw keeps Leipzig six points clear of third-placed Borussia Dortmund and Schalke are 11th with four games left.



Gabon hotshot Aubameyang crept one goal ahead of Bayern's Robert Lewandowski in the race to be the league's top scorer this season.

...