Messi shows who’s in charge at ‘clasico’

There's been no one better than Messi when the two Spanish powerhouses meet. He now has 23 goals in games between the two clubs, five more than Madrid great Alfredo Di Stefano and eight more than Cristiano Ronaldo.



Messi is enjoying another remarkable season, with 47 goals in 46 games. He has scored 14 goals in his last 10 Spanish league games, and is the competition's leading scorer with 31 goals, seven more than teammate Luis Suarez and 12 more than Ronaldo.



Messi had been going through a scoring drought in the "clasico," unable to find the net in six straight games.



The two goals Sunday gave the 29-year-old Messi a total of 500 for his career with Barcelona, the most of any other player who has ever played for the club.

