Milan pair face ignominious end to the season

The season cannot end quickly enough for fallen giants AC Milan and Inter Milan, whose unhappy form persisted over the weekend with embarrassing Serie A defeats.



Milan, beaten 2-1 at home by lowly Empoli Sunday, are sixth, the last of the Europa League slots, while Inter are two points behind them in seventh, which would mean missing out on European football altogether.



Fiorentina, who are a further point behind Inter in eighth, could overhaul both teams in the last five games.



Inter have failed to win any of their last five league games, taking a meager two points, and slumped to a stunning 5-4 defeat against Fiorentina Saturday, which Italian media said left coach Stefano Pioli on the point of resigning.

...