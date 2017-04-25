Beating Spurs in FA Cup has no bearing on league: Conte

Mourinho, now at Manchester United, might well have made much of Chelsea's 4-2 victory over Premier League title rivals Tottenham in an enthralling FA Cup semifinal Saturday.



Chelsea, who have topped the standings for the last five months, held a 10-point advantage last month but slip-ups against Crystal Palace and Manchester United in April have cut its advantage to four points with six games to play.



Chelsea prevailed against Spurs despite Conte surprisingly dropping playmaker Eden Hazard and Diego Costa to the bench.



ARSENAL vs. LEICESTER Arsenal has slipped to seventh place, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester City but has games in hand on the sides above it.



Wenger's side should be confident of three points, with Leicester having not won a league game against Arsenal since 1994 .



Sunderland, who are three points behind Middlesbrough but has a game in hand, have lost six of its last eight matches in the league.



City are fourth, just one point and one place above United.

...