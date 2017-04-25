Five things we learned from El Clasico

Lionel Messi struck his 500th Barcelona goal deep into stoppage time to earn the Catalans a 3-2 win over Real Madrid in El Clasico Sunday.



Messi's late intervention moves Barca top with both sides locked on 75 points.



The five-time World Player of the Year also lured Sergio Ramos into a wild challenge that saw the Madrid captain sent off and Casemiro was also lucky to avoid a red card for two fouls on Messi before halftime.



However, Ramos could have few complaints as he lunged in two-footed on Messi to crucially leave his side a man down for the final 13 minutes.



It is the fifth time Ramos has been sent off against Barca.

...