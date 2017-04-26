Half-ton Costa gives Chelsea breathing room

Diego Costa scored his 50th and 51st Premier League goals as Chelsea overcame spirited Southampton 4-2 Tuesday to establish a seven-point lead at the top of the table.



Fabregas's pass from halfway sent Costa scampering away down the inside-right channel and his cut-back was swept into the bottom-left corner by Hazard.



The trio were at it again shortly after, Costa deftly cushioning Fabregas's pass into the path of Hazard, who curled well wide.



After a short corner with Hazard, Fabregas lofted a cross to the far post and Costa held off Bertrand to plant a header past Fraser Forster.

...