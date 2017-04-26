Defiant Zidane hopeful over ‘small’ Gareth Bale injury

Zinedine Zidane remains positive Gareth Bale will feature for Real Madrid again this season despite being diagnosed with the latest in a series of calf injuries Tuesday. Bale hobbled off just 38 minutes into Madrid's 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in Sunday's Clasico on his return, having also missed Madrid's previous two matches with an ankle injury.



That would rule the Welshman out of both legs of Madrid's Champions League semifinal against Atletico Madrid and Real's remaining six La Liga games.



Bale has had an injury-ravaged season after suffering ankle ligament damage in November that kept him out for three months.



However, Zidane defended his decision to start Bale against Barcelona ahead of the more in-form Isco and Marco Asensio.

...