Pochettino calls for one last push in critical week

That 4-2 defeat to the Blues at Wembley hasn't dampened interest in several of Tottenham's key players as Europe's top clubs plan their close-season spending sprees.



Kyle Walker, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier are all reported targets, while former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has suggested Dele Alli is the type of player his old manager Pep Guardiola would like to sign for Man City.



Aware of the rumors surrounding his stars, Tottenham boss Pochettino told them to focus on Wednesday's clash at Crystal Palace and enjoy what could still prove to be an unforgettable season for the north Londoners.



Pochettino has yet to win a trophy in nearly three seasons with Tottenham.

