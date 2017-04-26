Benitez warns Newcastle over any future plans

Benitez's side clinched an immediate return to the Premier League following last year's relegation as a 4-1 victory over Preston Monday guaranteed automatic promotion from the Championship.



Aware that Newcastle's hierarchy have often failed to provide the cash required to compete in the top flight in the past, the Magpies manager immediately seized on the opportunity to demand financial backing from a position of strength following promotion.



Asked if he would definitely lead Newcastle into the Premier League next season, Benitez coyly declined to answer and instead drew attention to what he anticipates will have to be a busy close season of heavy investment in the squad.

