Clasico win has revitalized Barca title bid: Luis Enrique

The Argentine's last-gasp strike Sunday shunted the Catalans ahead of Real at the top of the standings due to their superior head-to-head record although Real, level with the leaders on 75 points, have a game in hand.



Three of Barca's four league defeats have occurred against teams in the lower half of the table, including their only home defeat, to Alaves back in September.



Barca will still be without Brazilian forward Neymar against Osasuna as he serves the last game of his three-match suspension.

...