Leicester's Shakespeare wants more from in-form Vardy

Summary
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has scored six goals in his last seven Premier League games but manager Craig Shakespeare wants more from the England international.
Vardy, whose 24 league goals were crucial to Leicester's title triumph last season, had scored just five in the league this season before Shakespeare took over as manager in February.
Shakespeare said the mental toughness of players like Vardy has been instrumental in helping Leicester climb to within touching distance of safety.
