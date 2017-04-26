Amsterdam Arena to be named after Cruyff

Amsterdam Arena is to be renamed after late Dutch great Johan Cruyff, according to a statement on the stadium's official website.



One of soccer's greatest players and most influential and visionary coaches, Cruyff died just over a year ago after a five-month battle with lung cancer.



As a player with Ajax Amsterdam, Cruyff was the dazzling poster boy for the philosophy of "total football", embodied in coach Rinus Michels' magnificent Dutch team that he captained in his pomp to the 1974 World Cup final.

