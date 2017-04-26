Everton can bank on home form to beat Chelsea, says Schneiderlin

Everton's impressive home form in the Premier League can help them defeat leaders Chelsea Sunday, midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin said.



Everton have lost just one of their 17 league games at Goodison Park this season and are in sixth spot, six points behind Manchester City in fourth but after having played two games more.



Chelsea's lead could be cut to four points if second-placed Tottenham Hostpur beat Crystal Palace later Wednesday and Schneiderlin said Spurs would be ready to pounce if the leaders slipped up.

