Conte lauds Chelsea for passing Saints test

Chelsea's recent 2-0 loss at Manchester United allowed closest rivals Tottenham Hotspur to trim their advantage to four points.



Diego Costa was Chelsea's match-winner against Southampton, scoring twice in the second half to take his Premier League tally to 51 goals in 85 appearances and end a seven-game scoring drought.



Oriol Romeu, playing against his former club, leveled mid-way through the first half when he stabbed home Manolo Gabbiadini's cross-shot after Chelsea were found wanting at a corner.



Southampton had been beaten 3-0 by Manchester City in their previous game, 10 days prior, and have failed to record a league victory over any of the teams in the top six this season.



Conte was typically animated on the touchline, at one point kicking a medical bag sitting beside the dug-out after Chelsea left Gabbiadini unmarked at a second-half corner.

