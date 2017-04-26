United's Rashford aims to become complete forward

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford aims to become a complete forward under the tutelage of manager Jose Mourinho, saying he has improved despite playing as a winger this season.



Rashford, who made his United debut under Louis van Gaal in February last year, was moved out to the wing by Mourinho to accommodate striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the start of the campaign.



Rashford has made 45 appearances this season and will be in line to start at center forward against Manchester City in the Premier League Thursday after Ibrahimovic was ruled out for the rest of the season with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

...