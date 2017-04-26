Moyes charged over female reporter 'slap' comment

Sunderland manager David Moyes has been charged after suggesting to a female reporter she might "get a slap", England's Football Association announced Wednesday.



Moyes, 54, made the remark, for which he has apologised, to BBC reporter Vicki Sparks following Sunderland's 0-0 draw with Burnley in the Premier League on March 18 .



Moyes, the former Manchester United manager, has until Wednesday next week to respond to the charge.



Having taken exception to one of Sparks's questions, Moyes said: "You were just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there, so just watch yourself.

...