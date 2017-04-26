UK, France launch major 'tax fraud' probe

British and French authorities launched a major investigation Wednesday into a suspected £5 million tax fraud in the football industry, with West Ham United confirmed to have been targeted.



Close to 200 tax officials from the two countries swooped on premises on both sides of the Channel in morning raids, arresting several men and seizing financial records.



English Premier League club West Ham confirmed they were under investigation.



British reports said the investigations were linked to the transfer market and several experts suggested the probes particularly concerned the issue of image rights.



In the report, the committee said HMRC had opened enquiries about the image rights of 43 football players, eight agents and 12 clubs.

