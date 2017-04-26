Ronaldinho in Beirut for ‘El Clasico of Legends’

Former World Player of the Year Ronaldinho met with President Michel Aoun Wednesday upon his arrival in Beirut to take part in a much-anticipated friendly football match between Real Madrid and Barcelona legends.



A similar event was held last summer in Jounieh, north of Beirut, between legendary footballers in a 7-a-side game in front of a packed Fouad Chehab stadium.



The former Real Madrid left-back hosted a camp last winter in Lebanon after also playing in last summer's "Game of Legends".

...