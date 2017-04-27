Manchester derby all about points, not managers, this time

If the first Manchester derby of the season was excessively dominated by the focus on a fascinating coaching rivalry, Thursday's encounter is strictly business.



Guardiola's first campaign at Manchester City risks ending in the worst Premier League finish for the club in seven seasons.



Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach Guardiola has never endured a trophyless season as a coach and, while City's hierarchy will write this year off as a transitional phase, there will still be some surprise that he has achieved less than his predecessor Manuel Pellegrini.



United, who lost 2-1 in the first league meeting with City, have steadily progressed under Mourinho.



As well as Ibrahimovic and Rojo, Mourinho, who has been rotating his squad, must wait to see if Paul Pogba is fit after he was substituted late in Sunday's 2-0 win at Burnley.

...