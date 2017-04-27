Spurs ready to take the fight to Chelsea, says Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino claimed Tottenham's gritty 1-0 win at Crystal Palace showed they were ready to pounce if Chelsea stumble in the title race.



Pochettino's side closed the gap on leaders Chelsea to four points with five games left after Christian Eriksen's late strike clinched a victory that looked unlikely for long periods at Selhurst Park Wednesday.



It was exactly the kind of pressure-packed situation that was Tottenham's downfall last season when they allowed Leicester to wrap up the title after briefly threatening to overhaul them.



Tottenham's eighth successive league win was the perfect response after Chelsea had opened up a seven-point lead with a victory against Southampton 24 hours earlier.



Asked if the chance to ensure supremacy over Arsenal might fire up his players too much, Pochettino called for calm.

