Man Utd drumbeat booms for flagging Guardiola

Jose Mourinho has an opportunity to score a seismic victory over his old foe Pep Guardiola when his Manchester United side visit misfiring Manchester City Thursday.



Having been condemned to a trophy-free first campaign at City by Sunday's FA Cup semi-final loss to Arsenal, Guardiola will lose his hold on a top-four place if United prevail at the Etihad Stadium.



Mourinho was alluding to the fact United can also qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League, ahead of their two-legged semi-final against Celta Vigo next month.



It would also raise the prospect of United finishing above City for the first time since 2013 and provide proof that Mourinho has made a quicker start to life in Manchester than Guardiola.



Mourinho said it would be "naive" for any rival to think United will be unduly diminished by their injuries and Guardiola concurred.

...