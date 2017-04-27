Wenger soothed by simplicity of Arsenal's task

With time slipping away at the Emirates Stadium Wednesday, Wenger threw on Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud to finish with four strikers on the pitch.



Arsenal remain outside the Champions League places, but Wenger said: "We have one advantage -- the advantage of clarity.



With only 72 hours to recover from Sunday's grueling FA Cup semi-final extra-time victory over Manchester City, Wenger praised the resilience of his players.



Wenger played down a touchline incident between Alexis Sanchez and Christian Fuchs that occurred shortly after Nacho Monreal's wayward 85th-minute shot had deflected in off Huth for the decisive goal.



Sanchez twice prevented Fuchs from taking a long throw-in by standing too close to the touchline.



Wenger said: "I think Alexis didn't know that he had to be further away.



Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare also refused to condemn Sanchez's histrionics.

