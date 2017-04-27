Dejected Bayern out to secure last title on offer

After a season that promised so much, Bayern Munich have been sent packing from two Cup competitions in the space of eight days and Carlo Ancelotti's side are determined to take a step closer to the league title when they travel to VfL Wolfsburg Saturday.



A Bayern win combined with defeat for second-placed RB Leipzig against relegation candidates Ingolstadt would give them an unassailable 11-point lead with three games remaining.



Bayern are without a win in their last five matches in all competitions.



Borussia Dortmund, in third (56 points), host European hopefuls Cologne while Hoffenheim, in fourth (55 points), entertain German Cup finalists Eintracht Frankfurt Sunday.

