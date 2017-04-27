Stakes high as White Hart Lane set to stage final derby

Should Chelsea fail to win at Everton in Sunday's earlier match, Tottenham could conceivably be top of the table before Chelsea play again if they beat Arsenal and follow that with victory at West Ham United next Friday.



The last three north London derbies have ended in draws, including last season's clash at the Lane in March, when a late Alexis Sanchez equaliser earned 10-man Arsenal a 2-2 draw which prevented Tottenham going top of the table.



Before Tottenham and Arsenal kick off, Chelsea face the toughest of their final five fixtures against an Everton side who have won their last eight home matches.



Everton beat Chelsea twice at Goodison last season in the Premier League and FA Cup quarter-final, but were thumped 5-0 at Stamford Bridge when the teams met in November.

