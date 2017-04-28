Stars in Lebanon for El Clasico of Legends

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona players arrived in Lebanon Thursday, with the storied Spanish clubs set to square off in the "El Clasico of Legends" Friday at the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium in Beirut at 8:30 p.m.



Among the participants will be World Cup winner Ronaldinho, now an ambassador for Barcelona.



The former Barcelona, AC Milan and PSG player endeared himself to the local politicians Thursday, among them Lebanese President Michel Aoun.



Captaining the Real side will be three-time Champions League winner Morientes, who scored 72 goals during his eight-year spell at the club.

