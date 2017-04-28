Rooney hopeful of future despite poor season

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is confident he can play on at the highest level for another two to three years despite spending a significant part of the current campaign either on the bench or out injured.



Rooney has made 31 appearances for United this season, most of which as a substitute, with manager Jose Mourinho relying more on top goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic before a knee injury ended the 35-year-old's season.



Rooney, who played his fourth match in three months in United's 2-0 win over Burnley Sunday, has also suffered recurring injuries throughout the season.

