Mourinho sets sights on Liverpool and Arsenal

Jose Mourinho identified Liverpool and Arsenal as Manchester United's chief rivals for Champions League qualification following his side's 0-0 draw at fellow top-four contenders Manchester City.



Mourinho believes Liverpool, two points above United in third having played a game more, and Arsenal, four points below them having played a game less, are now their principal rivals.



United are also besieged by injuries and will now be without midfielder Marouane Fellaini for three games after he was shown an 84th-minute red card for headbutting Sergio Aguero.



With a two-legged Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo also looming on United's horizon, Mourinho admitted his squad is being stretched to its limits.



Mourinho suggested Aguero's exaggerated reaction to Fellaini's lowered forehead had influenced referee Martin Atkinson's decision to send him off.



City dominated the game, with Aguero volleying against the post in the ninth minute and fit-again substitute Gabriel Jesus seeing a stoppage-time header ruled out for offside.

