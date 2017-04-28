Bayern boss backs under-fire Ancelotti

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists the German giants are backing head coach Carlo Ancelotti despite their Champions League and German Cup exits in a little over a week.



April has been little short of a disaster for Bayern and Ancelotti, who is in his first season as head coach.



On Wednesday, Bayern lost their German Cup semi-final 3-2 at home to rivals Borussia Dortmund, just eight days after being dumped out of the Champions League's quarter-finals by Real Madrid.



Rummenigge has made it clear he and club president Uli Hoeness are backing Ancelotti -- for now.



Bayern have the consolation of being able to sign off April with a fifth-straight Bundesliga title Saturday.

