Premier League basement battle heats up

While the race for the Premier League title has become a contest solely between leaders Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, the battle to beat the drop is a more complicated affair.



Sunderland have excelled at staying up in recent seasons, but even their reputation as the Harry Houdini of the Premier League may not be enough to save them this time.



Chelsea, four points clear of Spurs, who've also got five league games remaining, are away to Everton Sunday when Tottenham face Arsenal in the north London derby.



City and United remained a point apart in fourth and fifth respectively after Thursday's goalless draw at the Etihad -- a match where United's Marouane Fellaini was sent off six minutes from time for a reckless headbutt on Sergio Aguero.

...