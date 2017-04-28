City and Guardiola have failed to meet expectations

Scrambling for fourth place and without a trophy is hardly what Pep Guardiola could have envisioned in his first season in charge at Manchester City.



City let go of Guardiola predecessor Manuel Pellegrini, who won the League Cup and qualified for the Champions League, two years after winning the league title in 2014 .



City was expected to fight for the Premier League title but after an impressive start -- the team won 10 straight games in all competitions to start Guardiola's reign -- things have tailed off.



City, which is in fourth place in the Premier League, one point behind Liverpool and one ahead of United, now only plays teams no higher than eighth in its remaining five games.

