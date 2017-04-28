Luis Enrique tells Neymar to keep a cool head

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique warned Neymar to keep his emotions in check when he returns from suspension in the heated atmosphere of a Catalan derby at Espanyol Saturday.



The Brazilian has missed Barca's previous three league games, including a thrilling 3-2 win at Real Madrid last weekend, due to suspension after being sent-off and then sarcastically applauding the officials when Barca slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Malaga on April 8 .



However, with both Real and Barca locked on 78 points, it is Madrid who retain the upper hand as they have a game in hand with five games remaining to Barca's four.

