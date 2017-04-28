Zidane warns against Le Pen in France election run-off

Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane gestures during a news conference at the Valdebebas training grounds in Madrid, Spain, April 22, 2017. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Files
Macron campaign for French presidency off to slower start than Le Pen: poll
French resilience against politics of fear: The making of Macron
Macron gets rough ride
in Le Pen country
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Macron campaign for French presidency off to slower start than Le Pen: poll
French resilience against politics of fear: The making of Macron
Macron gets rough ride
in Le Pen country
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE