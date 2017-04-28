Conte out to contain threat of ex-Chelsea striker Lukaku

Premier League leaders Chelsea have been repeatedly linked with the Belgian they sold to Everton for 28 million pounds ($36.22 million) as a possible replacement for Diego Costa, who has admirers in China.



Lukaku is the league's top scorer, with 24 goals to Costa's 19, and will provide Everton's main threat as Chelsea seek to extend their four-point lead over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park.



Conte got an early sight of silverware this week when he sat beside Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to watch the club's under-18 team beat Manchester City 6-2 on aggregate, going into the dressing room afterwards to congratulate the youngsters.

...