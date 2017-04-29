Lebanon revels in El Clasico of Legends

Former stars of Barcelona and Real Madrid donned the colors of their former clubs in front of a crowd which saw some fans make the trip to Beirut from across the Arab world.



While the environment was anticipated by many to be relaxed, the two teams battled in what was anything but a game of retired footballers.



Leading Barcelona, or the "Blaugrana," was former two-time World Player of the Year Ronaldinho Gaucho while "Los Blancos" were led by a number of notable legends including Fernando Morientes.



Simao Sabrosa and Ludovic Giuly scored Barca's second and third goals.

...