No A or B team at Real Madrid: Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Friday he had no A or B side and needed to call on every member of his squad to cope with a grueling fixture list, as a debate about his team selections was played out in the Spanish media.



The question of whether Zidane's periphery players perform better than his first-choice starting 11 resurfaced after a Los Blancos side with nine changes blitzed Deportivo La Coruna 6-2 Wednesday.



Not for the first time this season, Real's squad players seized the opportunity, with James Rodriguez, Marco Asensio, Alvaro Morata and Isco emphatically taking up the mantle to keep their team on the heels of Barcelona in the title race.

...