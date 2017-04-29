Jakupovic penalty save inches Hull closer to safety

Eldin Jakupovic saved an injury-time penalty as Hull City inched closer to Premier League safety and condemned Sunderland to relegation by drawing 0-0 at Southampton on Saturday.



Southampton were given an opportunity to claim victory when Alfred N'Diaye was penalised for wrestling with Maya Yoshida, but Jakupovic plunged to his left to parry Dusan Tadic's spot-kick.



The result at St Mary's left Marco Silva's Hull three points clear of the bottom three ahead of third-bottom Swansea City's trip to Manchester United on Sunday.



It also served to relegate basement club Sunderland, who were left 13 points from safety with only 12 points to play for after losing 1-0 at home to Bournemouth.

