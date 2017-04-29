Marcelo saves Real Madrid after Ronaldo misses penalty

Real Madrid needed a late goal by Marcelo to make up for Cristiano Ronaldo's missed penalty and secure a 2-1 win over Valencia that kept it on track for the Spanish league title on Saturday.



Ronaldo had an excellent chance to add to his 20 league goals this season in the 57th after a questionable penalty when Luka Modric fell after contact with Dani Parejo.



But Valencia's penalty-stopping expert Diego Alves smothered his strike, taking his tally to six saved spot kicks on the season and 26 saves in 53 penalties since playing in the Spanish league.

