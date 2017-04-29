Monaco gets ready for Juventus with 3-1 win over Toulouse

Monaco warmed up for its Champions League semifinal against Juventus with a 3-1 win over Toulouse to move three points clear of Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the French league on Saturday.



Teenage striker Kylian Mbappe, the new wonder of French football, scored his 14th league goal this season.



Mbappe has been unstoppable in recent months, scoring 22 goals in his last 20 starts in all competitions.



Having turned 18 just four months ago, Mbappe has scored 24 goals in 38 games in his first full professional season to become one of the most sought-after players across Europe.



The goal spurred Monaco on even more and Glik put the teams level with a beautiful header into the top right corner from Joao Moutinho's cross.

...