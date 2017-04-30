FIFA official Sheikh Ahmad resigning amid bribery claims

FIFA Council member Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah of Kuwait is resigning from his soccer roles under pressure from allegations in an American federal court that he bribed Asian officials.



The FIFA Review Committee, which rules on the integrity of people seeking senior FIFA positions, has been studying the sheikh's candidacy since the allegations emerged, The Associated Press reported on Saturday.



The FIFA ethics committee is making a separate assessment of whether to provisionally suspend the sheikh, a long-time leader of Kuwait's soccer federation who was elected to FIFA's ruling committee in 2015 .



Resigning from his soccer positions does not necessarily put Sheikh Ahmad out of reach of FIFA ethics prosecutors and judges if any action was taken.

...