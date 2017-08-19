Wembley hangs over Tottenham title hopes

The season hadn't even finished when diggers and cranes arrived at White Hart Lane in the middle of May, beginning the long job of demolishing a stadium that Tottenham had turned into a Premier League fortress.



For this season, Tottenham will play "home" games in the Premier League and in European competition at Wembley Stadium, English football's 90,000-capacity national stadium located about 19 kilometers across north London.



To say Tottenham have a poor record at Wembley would be an understatement.



Tottenham's disappointing record could be because Wembley (105 by 69 meters) has a bigger playing surface than the cramped White Hart Lane (100 by 67 meters), which was among the smallest in the Premier League.



Playing regularly at Wembley should help Tottenham's cause, but it is unlikely to feel like home.



There are historical parallels to Tottenham's travails at Wembley, and they are found close to home.

...