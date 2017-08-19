Neymar set for home bow as PSG face Toulouse



After dazzling on his first appearance in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt, Neymar is in line to make his home debut for his new club against Toulouse Sunday.



The world's most expensive player scored one goal and set up another in a starring performance as PSG beat Guingamp 3-0 away in Brittany last weekend to maintain their perfect start to the new French season.



The 222 million euro ($261 million) signing from Barcelona has already taken to the pitch at Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes for an unveiling before their 2-0 win over Amiens there on the opening day of the campaign.



But he was not registered in time to play in that match so PSG's home support are eager to watch the 25-year-old run out against Toulouse.



PSG have been busy trying to reduce their wage bill following the Neymar signing, and have loaned unwanted Spanish forward Jese to Stoke City while agreeing to selling France midfielder Blaise Matuidi to Juventus for 20 million euros.

...