Five talking points ahead of new Serie A season

The new Serie A season starts Saturday with Juventus aiming to win the title for the seventh season in a row.



At the back, they have lost one of Italy's – and the world's – top defenders after Leonardo Bonucci moved to AC Milan.



His departure marks the end of the so-called BBC defense – Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini – after seven seasons.



The 23-year-old scored 26 goals in Serie A last season and is seen as one of Italy's top strikers.



Club president Urbano Cairo has already said he does not want to lose Belotti and has rejected a 70 million euro ($82.37 million) offer from AC Milan.



Will Torino be able to hold on to their prize possession for another season?

...