Bayern claim opening win

Robert Lewandowski converted a second-half penalty, awarded by a video assistant referee intervention, as champions Bayern Munich opened the 2017-2018 Bundesliga season with a 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen Friday.



The video assistant referee is being trialed in the Bundesliga this season and came into play for the first time to spot that Lewandowski was fouled in the area in the second half.



The Polish striker dutifully slotted home the penalty to put Bayern 3-0 up after new signings Germany defender Niklas Suele and France midfielder Corentin Tolisso scored with first-half headers.

