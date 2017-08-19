Old challenge, new stadium for Atletico

For an offseason that began by losing an appeal against a one-year transfer ban, Atletico Madrid have emerged impressively unscathed as they welcome in a new era by moving to the newly built Wanda Metropolitano.



Since stunning Real and Barca to win La Liga in 2013-14, Atletico have finished third for the past three seasons, but were 15 points back on champions Real last season.



"The club have made an important effort to maintain the players that the best teams in the world want," Simeone said.



Holding onto their best players was more important than ever as Atletico can't register new signings until January.

...