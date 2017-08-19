Question marks over Barcelona ahead of new campaign

Barcelona head into the new season surrounded by question marks, with a new coach arriving and one-third of their formidable attacking trident having departed.



However, the former Athletic Bilbao manager was shaken by Neymar deciding to leave, as were the club on an institutional level.



Sergi Roberto played out of position to fill the hole Dani Alves created when he left for Juventus last summer, but can now return to midfield with full-back Nelson Semedo arriving from Benfica.



Barcelona players labeled last season a failure and Gerard Pique among others has suggested a return to passing, possession football is what is needed for the club to restore their previous glories.

...