Real’s confidence a pointed contrast with Barca

Last year's runners-up Barca have been further shaken ahead of their opening game against Real Betis Sunday by a knee injury to Luis Suarez that has ruled the Uruguayan striker out for four weeks.



Ronaldo played only 24 of 180 minutes of Real's resounding 5-1 aggregate win over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.



Barcelona finished three points behind Real last season but there is concern the gap between Spain's biggest two sides could be far larger this season as the Catalans look shaken to the bone by the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.



Coach Ernesto Valverde said he is looking to lift the team's mood as the league campaign starts.

...