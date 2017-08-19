Man United oozing confidence after handing out another mauling

Following the opening day mauling of West Ham by the same score, United manager Jose Mourinho was a happy man.



Midfield anchorman Nemanja Matic bossed the centre of the pitch, allowing a rejuvenated Paul Pogba to venture forward and score his second goal in two games while striker Romelu Lukaku netted his third after selfless work throughout the match.



Mkhitaryan spoke about United's passion and team spirit, factors which have been lacking for long spells since the departure of manager Alex Ferguson in 2013 when United won their 20th and last league title.



Cracks in last season's disappointing sixth-place finish were papered over by winning the League Cup and the Europa League, the latter allowing United to qualify for the Champions League group stage.

