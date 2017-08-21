Qatar rules out delays on World Cup despite crisis

Qatar's 2022 World Cup preparations have been inconvenienced but not delayed by the political and economic boycott by its neighbors, the country's most senior tournament organizer insisted Sunday.



Qatar initially gave priority to Gulf suppliers for the vast construction projects – the country is spending $500 million a week on World Cup projects – accompanying the controversial tournament.



Since winning the 2022 bid seven years ago, Qatar has been dogged by controversy over allegations of corruption to secure the tournament and the abuse of workers building stadiums, claims it denies.



Qatar is preparing eight stadiums for 2022, though this may eventually increase to nine.



Originally, up to 12 venues were to be used for the tournament.

